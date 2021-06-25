TORONTO -- Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man died following an encounter with police Thursday.

In a news release issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), investigators said that shortly before 4 p.m., Niagara Regional Police officers responded to a call for a man armed with a knife.

Police said that as “events unfolded,” the 41-year-old man cut his own neck and was taken to hospital.

He was pronounced dead later that night, according to police.

No further information about the deceased, or the moments leading up to the incident, have been released by police.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm at a person.