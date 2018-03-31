

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after a 30-year-old man was shot and seriously hurt near Highway 401 west of Kitchener on Saturday afternoon.

Waterloo Regional Police tell CTV Kitchener the man was shot by one of their officers at about 4:30 p.m., near Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401.

The man was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.

All lanes of the 401 were closed for a period of time but later reopened.

The SIU said it was notified and was at the scene of the incident on Saturday.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving a member of the public and an Ontario police officer that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.