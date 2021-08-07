TORONTO -- Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 19-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night in Peterborough.

At around 10:40 p.m., a Peterborough police officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 28, according to a press release issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on Saturday.

A vehicle heading southbound was seen travelling at a high rate of speed and went past the officer.

The officer tried to stop the driver by activating the police vehicle’s emergency lighting system but lost sight of the speeding vehicle, the SIU said.

A short time later, the officer came upon a multi-vehicle crash involving the vehicle he was attempting to stop.

One occupant, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU said.

Other occupants sustained several injuries, the SIU said, but it is unknown how many people were injured.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with video evidence of the incident is asked to upload it through the SIU’s website and anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.