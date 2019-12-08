TORONTO -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating following a shooting involving a police officer in downtown Toronto early Sunday.

The SIU said that the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. after officers spotted a car which they believed to be stolen in the area of Vanauley Street and Queen Street West. The vehicle then turned north onto Vanauley street and then east into a lane way.

The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle then made a U-turn in the lane way and the vehicle became involved in a collision with the police cruiser.

In a news release isssued Sunday, the SIU said there was an interaction and one of the officers discharged his firearm multiple times. The 43-year-old suspect was struck one time.

The man attempted to flee on foot, but was then apprehended by police. He was transported to hospital for treatment for his gunshot wound.

The SIU said four investigators, two foresinc investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case. One subject officer and five witness officers have also been designated.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.