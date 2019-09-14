

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog has named a 22-year-old man who died after being shot by a police officer in Kingston on Thursday.

The Special Investigations Unit identified Evan Freeman after receiving consent from his family.

The unit has said Freeman was shot by an officer following an altercation with police.

The incident occurred after an officer came across a man assaulting another person at about 2 p.m.

The agency says a second officer discharged his stun gun after the man began harming himself with a knife.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a port-mortem was conducted Friday.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.