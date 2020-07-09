TORONTO -- A 42-year-old man shot by police in Hamilton on Tuesday has died, Ontario's police watchdog confirms.

Officers were called to the area of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for what Hamilton police described as a domestic incident.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers located a 42-year-old “person of interest” at around 4 p.m. inside a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot.

The SIU said when several officers approached the car, there was an “interaction and two officers discharged their firearms.”

The man sustained “significant injuries” after the shots were fired and on Thursday, the SIU confirmed that he was pronounced dead in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Hamilton police previously said that the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was armed with a gun.

SIU investigators said they secured two police firearms and a shotgun located at the scene.

Details about the interaction between officers and the man are currently being investigated by the agency.

In a statement released Thursday, the SIU confirmed that two subject officers have been designated, and all four witness officers have been interviewed by investigators.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates an incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injuries, or allegations of sexual assault.