SIU clears officer who fatally shot man at Vaughan banquet hall
A York Regional Police officer who fatally shot a 25-year-old man at a Vaughan banquet hall last October did not see him in possession of a gun when he fired at him, according to the province’s police watchdog.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) also found that the subject officer (SO) ignored direction from his superior not to interact with the man in the moments leading up to the Oct. 9, 2022, shooting at Universal EventSpace. Despite that, SIU Director Joseph Martino concluded the investigation without laying charges against the officer.
“On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the SO committed a criminal offence in connection with the complainant’s death,” Martino said in his findings released Tuesday. The 25-year-old man is referred to as the complainant in the report.
Using video footage from the banquet hall, eyewitness accounts and materials obtained from police, the SIU provided a detailed account of what happened that evening at the facility.
York Regional Police officers had been in the parking lot as there was a large gathering for live music performances. At around 11:50 p.m., one person came out of the building and told officers that a man had shown a gun in the lobby.
According to the SIU, it was later found that the man was in possession of a loaded Glock model 26 semi-automatic pistol.
Screenshot of video depicting the Complainant holding a firearm in his right hand. (SIU)
After the information was radioed to others, the sergeant in charge instructed officers to set up containment around the building “but not to enter,” the SIU said.
The SO armed himself with a C8 rifle and positioned himself along with two other officers in the vestibule of the building, where they remained for several minutes, advising people to leave and preventing anyone from entering.
A short time later, one officer saw the complainant in the lobby and pointed him out to the SO. Defying the direction not to enter, three of them decided to go into the lobby and apprehend the man.
In venue footage viewed by the SIU, the complainant was captured walking southward with two Styrofoam food containers in his left hand while his right hand was in the front pocket of his sweatshirt.
The officers were then seen entering the lobby, and the SO pointed his rifle at the complainant.
“He noticed the officers behind him but continued to walk even as they ordered him to stop, get down, and show his hands,” the SIU said.
Screenshot of video depicting the Complainant looking over his left shoulder at the SO while keeping his right hand in the area of his waistband, presumably holding the firearm he had placed there
In the video, the man was seen removing a firearm from the right pocket of his sweatshirt and appeared to have placed it in the front waistband or pocket of his pants. The SIU said he then looked over his left shoulder while seeming to hold the gun through the front of his pants.
“The complainant quickened his pace and eventually turned right and entered a set of doors into the main hall,” the SIU said.
However, the SO caught up with him and struck him in the back with the barrel of his rifle, causing the man to stumble. The SIU said the man recovered and continued to run into the ballroom.
“The SO followed at a distance of one to three metres, his rifle pointed at the complainant, and (two officers) behind him, still shouting commands. With the complainant now travelling northwesterly approaching the rear of the main stage that had been erected in the hall, the SO discharged his firearm twice,” the SIU said.
Screenshot of video depicting the Complainant running towards the main stage in the ballroom with his left hand near his waistband. The SO follows closely behind him (SIU)
The man flinched and hit the floor face-first. The SIU said he then rolled onto his left and appeared to have reached his right hand towards his waistband, prompting the SO to shoot him two more times.
He was shortly apprehended and handcuffed. Officers commenced first-aid on him before he was taken to the hospital, where he died the following day.
An autopsy was subsequently conducted and found that the cause of his death was “gunshot wounds of the torso.”
Meanwhile, the SIU said his firearm was located by the corner of the stage.
The Glock pistol recovered near the Complainant. (SIU)
In his analysis, SIU Director Martino said the officer explained during an interview that he disregarded the instruction not to enter the facility, “believing there was a real risk of gunplay by the Complainant and an urgent need for police intervention.”
“Given what he knew of the complainant’s earlier conduct, namely, that he had brandished a gun at persons in the hall, and his continued presence on the premises with other people around, the officer’s concerns were not without foundation,” Martino said.
He also noted that the officer shot the complainant “to protect himself from a reasonably apprehended attack” despite not seeing a weapon.
“While the SO did not see the complainant with a gun, the officer had reason to believe that the complainant was in possession of a gun, a weapon he had apparently been willing to show and threaten persons with moments earlier,” Martino said.
The SIU is investigating after a man was fatally shot on Oct. 9 at Universal EventSpace, at 6250 Hwy 7 at Vaughan Valley Boulevard, just west of Highway 27, following an “interaction” with police officers.
For the first valley of shots, Martino said the officer feared that the complainant was retrieving a gun to use on the officer and that immediate defensive force was necessary.
“The same is true of the second volley of shots. Even though the complainant was now on the floor, he was turning onto his left side and reaching again towards his waistband with his right hand when the SO fired,” he said.
“The nature and extent of the force used by the SO was also reasonable. If the SO reasonably feared, as I am satisfied he did with respect to each of his two volleys, that the complainant was about to imminently retrieve a gun on his person and shoot him, then it is difficult to see what other defensive option the officer had available to preserve himself,” he added.
On the assertion that the deadly shooting could have been avoided had the officer followed the direction not to confront the man, Martino said, “Whatever the merits of that view, it must be said that there were also clear and demonstrable reasons for doing otherwise given the real threat that the complainant represented.”
“Thereafter, once the SO had engaged the Complainant, neither retreat nor withdrawal were viable options given the speed with which events unfolded and the presence of third-parties in the facility.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Strike action to resume at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports are back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
'I warned you guys in 1984,' 'Terminator' filmmaker James Cameron says of AI's risks to humanity
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron says he agrees with experts in the artificial intelligence field that advancements in the technology pose a serious risk to humanity.
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
Canadian arrested by U.K. police on suspicion of membership in terrorism group
British police have arrested a Canadian man on suspicion of being a member of a terrorism group.
WATCH | James Cameron on deep sea exploration, artificial intelligence
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron met with his long-time mentor Joe MacInnis to discuss everything from deep-sea exploration to the threat of artificial intelligence, in an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society at its headquarters in Ottawa.
Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Authorities in Nevada served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago, they confirmed Tuesday.
Grave of unknown soldier from First World War identified as a Canadian sergeant
The remains of a 29-year-old Canadian soldier who died during a major battle of the First World War have been identified, the federal government announced Tuesday.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
Montreal
-
'He had more love to give': Family of Quebec gondola crash victim speaks out
The family of Kingston, Ontario man, Sheldon Johnson, who died in Mont-Tremblant, Que. after his gondola was struck by drilling equipment, has spoken out about how much he will be missed. His co-passenger in the cabin that morning was his partner, Marichu Gadong-Gleyo, 58, also from Ontario. She is in stable but critical condition in a Montreal hospital, provincial police said.
-
Grieving Montreal father visits site of daughter's death every day for weeks to push for answers
Every day, for nearly a month, Cuma Caya has been sitting at a Saint-Michel street corner in a memorial for his late daughter, who was struck and killed by a truck there in June.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent, but economists warn inflation fight not over
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
London
-
Councillor’s social media post appears to endorse hard line for people who refuse homeless supports
Councillor Susan Stevenson has often been critical of the City of London's approach to addressing the homelessness problem. Now a social media post raises questions about how far she’ll go.
-
Victim reads emotional statement at sexual assault trial of former Komoka, Ont. restaurant owner
One of three victims took the stand in a London courtroom on Tuesday morning as she read an emotional victim impact statement during sentencing submissions in the sexual assault trial of Vasilios “Bill” Kourtesis.
-
Man who abandoned stolen pickup near ONRoute facing multiple charges
A Kitchener man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck out of the Waterloo area and abandoned it near the Dutton ONRoute station on Monday, leading to a multi-hour search for the suspect by provincial police.
Kitchener
-
Recent pharmacy robberies in Waterloo region renewing concerns
A big bust for the Waterloo Regional Police Service is renewing concerns for pharmacist safety.
-
'I'm very excited:' Rockwood boy to represent Canada at World Pool-Billiard Association Junior Championship
A boy from Rockwood, Ont. is set to represent Canada at the World Pool-Billiard Association’s World Junior Championship in Austria from October 19 to 22.
-
'Disturbing number of firearm-related offences': Guelph police say illegal firearms becoming more common
Guelph police say illegal firearms are becoming increasingly common in the Royal City.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is what we know about the 'armed and dangerous' fugitive on the loose in North Bay, Ont.
Residents of North Bay are on edge Tuesday as the normally quiet northern Ontario community has become the centre of a nationwide manhunt for a dangerous fugitive wanted for dozens of violent crimes who is on the run from police. Here is what we know so far.
-
Northern Ont. advocate for residential school survivors mourned
He was a guitarist who loved country music. He was a hockey player and coach, and a stock car enthusiast who knew a thing or two about auto repair.
-
Cote Gold takes big step forward, bus terminal opens in Timmins
Iamgold's Cote Gold mine near Timmins is establishing a presence within the city. The company has opened a bus terminal in what used to be a place to buy flooring.
Ottawa
-
LRT will remain offline until all vehicle axles are inspected, all tests completed: Amilcar
All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed until further notice because a bearing issue was discovered during a vehicle inspection.
-
Gatineau police seek shooting suspect
Gatineau police are looking for a suspect in a shooting near Galleries de Hull.
-
2-year-old Lanark, Ont. boy travelling to Boston for tumour treatment
A two-year-old boy from Lanark who has spent the past month at CHEO is set to travel to Boston in the hopes of permanently removing a brain tumour.
Windsor
-
Windsor’s Huron Lodge celebrates five centenarians
When you live to be 100-years-old, everyone asks you what your secret is.
-
Careless driving charge laid following Highway 401 crash
A section of Highway 401 was closed Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck.
-
'I'm not backing down': Leamington homeowner vows to cuff himself to flagpole over property dispute with municipality
A conflict over water and property rights is becoming a big bone of contention in the Municipality of Leamington that has one man threatening to handcuff himself to a piece of his property to protect it.
Barrie
-
Convicted sexual offender speaks out after OPP issues rare public advisory
The man at the centre of a rare Ontario Provincial Police public advisory says he isn't a predator, despite having previously been convicted of sex crimes involving minors.
-
Missing man last seen a month ago could be in Simcoe County: OPP
Ontario police are appealing to the public for help locating a man not seen for roughly one month who could be in Simcoe County.
-
OPP nabs stunt drivers along the new Highway 26 near Wasaga Beach
Police patrolling Highway 26 between Wasaga Beach and Collingwood handed out stunt driving charges to two motorists accused of speeding along the new roadway.
Atlantic
-
N.B. and N.S. premiers to apply for federal funding to protect crucial isthmus
The premiers of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say they will apply for federal funding to help protect a vital land corridor linking the two provinces.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
N.S. offers $150,000 for information about Cumberland man’s 2022 disappearance
Information from the public that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for a Cumberland County man’s 2022 disappearance can receive up to $150,000, Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice said Tuesday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Strike action to resume at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports are back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
-
Death in Bowness not criminal, but still under investigation: Calgary police
Calgary police have released new details on the death of a woman whose body was found in the community of Bowness over the weekend, though her identity is not yet known.
-
Health spending accounts and staffing strategies part of Smith's health mandate letter
In a mandate letter to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange issued on Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith laid out plans to add health-care professionals in underserved communities, improve EMS response times and support primary care in Alberta's health-care system.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say 'other warriors will take action' as city removes landfill blockade
The blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Landfill has been removed, nearly two weeks after protesters set it up demanding a search of a landfill north of the city for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
'Courage and resilience:' Crown grants acquittal of two men convicted in 1973 killing in Winnipeg
A courtroom erupted in cheers and applause Tuesday after a Manitoba judge said the words two First Nations men have been waiting a half-century to hear.
-
Winnipeg police looking for suspicious vehicle, woman possibly in distress
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle and ensure that a passenger is safe.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Strike action to resume at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports are back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
-
'Several' suspicious fires in Surrey park under investigation, RCMP say
Multiple fires in the northwest corner of Green Timbers Park in Surrey Tuesday appear to have been intentionally set, according to local Mounties.
-
Siblings awarded $30K in damages after landlord refused to allow them to share one-bedroom apartment
A landlord's refusal to allow a brother and sister to share a one-bedroom apartment was found to be discriminatory by B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal, and the siblings were awarded more than $30,000 in damages.
Edmonton
-
'It's just not right': Alberta family farm out about $175K after 85 cattle stolen
John Meston has been raising cattle for about 60 years, but what happened last fall has left a hole in his wallet and in his heart that he's not sure he'll ever fully recover from.
-
Alberta spending $5M to add 450 shelter spaces in Edmonton this winter
Edmonton's mayor and police chief applauded Tuesday a provincial plan to create more shelter spaces in the capital city.
-
Hornet horror turns into sweet honeybee discovery north of Edmonton
What Debbie Mansfield-Stahn thought was a hornets’ nest when she discovered evidence of insects on her property north of Edmonton last year turned out to be a colony of about 50,000 honeybees.