

The Canadian Press





KITCHENER, Ont. -- The province's police watchdog says a Waterloo regional police officer has been charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault.

The Special Investigations Unit says the alleged assault reportedly occurred in Kitchener, Ont., on the night of Oct. 14 against a woman at an Oktoberfest celebration.

The SIU says the officer was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

Const. Eric Schnarr faces one count of sexual assault and is to appear in Kitchener court on March 28.

The SIU says it is not commenting further on the case, as it is before the courts.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.