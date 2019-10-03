

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





The Special Investigations Unit has charged a Toronto police officer after he allegedly assaulted a 36-year-old man in downtown Toronto.

According to the SIU, Toronto police were conducting an investigation on George Street around 5 p.m. on May 5, when they spotted a man in the middle of the roadway.

One of the officers, the SIU said, approached the man and there was an interaction, and the man had to be transported to hospital with serious injury.

No further details were released regarding the circumstances of the interaction.

Const. Robert Smith has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection with the incident.

The officer is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 31.