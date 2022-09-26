SIU called in after two people killed during downtown Hamilton collision

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after two people were killed in a late-night collision in downtown Hamilton.

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. on John Street, near Young Street, in the city’s Corktown neighbourhood.

According to Hamilton Police Service, two passengers died during an attempted traffic stop for possible impaired driving.

There is no information at this time about the victims. Details were also not available about anyone else that might have been injured in the incident.

Drivers should note that streets in the immediate area of the collision will be closed for the next few hours as police investigate.

Halton police are also assisting with the investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police, as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service, where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person.