

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was injured during a police-involved shooting in North York early on Saturday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue at 3:53 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police reportedly confronted a man in a white car and then shots were fired.

At least one bullet struck the car and the vehicle later struck the divider at a nearby Tim Hortons drive-thru.

Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The Special Investigations Unit is called to probe any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.