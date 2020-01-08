TORONTO -- Officials with the province’s police watchdog are appealing for anyone with information to come forward as they investigate the shooting of a 28-year-old man by a cop in Mississauga on Tuesday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., undercover officers with Peel Regional Police were at a townhouse complex, located in the area of Southampton Drive and Eglinton Avenue, as part of a drug investigation.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Monica Hudon, told reporters that the officers located a 28-year-old man inside a vehicle at the townhouse complex before an “interaction” ensued.

“Police located a person of interest,” she said on Wednesday morning. “There was an interaction and one officer discharged his firearm multiple times at the vehicle.”

“The man in the vehicle was struck and taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.”

WEAPONS DANGEROUS:

- Southampton/ Eglinton #mississauga

- officers investigating vehicle

- altercation between driver and officers

- shots fired by officers

- male adult taken to trauma centre in life threatening condition

- vehicle into garage.

- 20-0008453 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 8, 2020

Hudon said the man was alone in the vehicle at the time. She could not provide any information as to why officers with Peel Regional Police were investigating in that area.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

After shots were fired by the police officer, Hudon said, the vehicle “moved forward and crashed into a garage of one of the units.”

“The vehicle remains there,” she said. “Building inspectors from the City of Mississauga were on the scene this morning and they have determined that in order for the vehicle to be removed safely some reinforcements need to be made to the building so until that is done the vehicle will remain there.”

When asked if there were any people inside the home at the time of the crash, Hudon said she did not know.

Five investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned by the SIU to probe the matter, as well as one subject officer and six witness officers.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a police-involved shooting this evening in Mississauga. https://t.co/qeRTWLGYSU — SIU (@SIUOntario) January 8, 2020

The SIU is called in to investigate any incidents in the province involving police officers that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is asked to contact officials at 1-800-787-8529.