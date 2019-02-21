Sinkhole forms at Wellesley and Jarvis streets
A sinkhole has formed at Jarvis and Wellesley streets. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 5:15AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 21, 2019 10:22AM EST
A large sink hole has shut down lanes on a busy stretch of roadway in St. James Town this morning.
The sinkhole formed in the area of Wellesley and Jarvis streets.
Two southbound lanes of Jarvis Street are currently closed at Wellesley Street.
Police are also investigating a two-car crash at the intersection this morning.