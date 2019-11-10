

Lyndsay Morrison, CTV News Toronto





The calendar says early November, but southern Ontario is forecast to be slammed with a mid-winter-style snow storm on Monday.

Environment Canada has expanded a Special Weather Statement to include the City of Toronto.

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm will be possible by the time the snow ends late Monday night, Environment Canada said.

Areas to the west of Toronto and around the Golden Horseshoe could be hit even harder.

Cities like Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines could pick up 15 to 25 cm of snow, thanks to gusty northwest winds off Lake Ontario.

A snowfall warning is currently in effect for that part of the province.

Travel is expected to be hazardous throughout the GTA, with the afternoon commute likely to be particularly impacted.