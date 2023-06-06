'Significant' gas leak at Michael Garron Hospital forces people to avoid area

Police are urging people to avoid the area around Michael Garron Hospital following a “significant” gas leak this morning.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that they were called to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. after a gas line was struck at the emergency department entrance of the hospital, located in the area of Coxwell and Mortimer avenues.

When crews arrived, firefighters detected the smell of gas in the area.

In a tweet, police said they are notifying people to steer clear of the area but Toronto Fire confirmed to CP24 that there is no indication that the hospital is being evacuated.

“Pedestrians in the area use caution and avoid the area,” the Toronto police tweet read.

Police say they are waiting for Enbridge to arrive to cap the leak.

No injuries have been reported.

More information to come…