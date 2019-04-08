

CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a “significant development” is expected today in the case of a Toronto neurosurgeon accused in the murder of his physician wife.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji has been in custody since his arrest on Dec. 2, 2016.

The body of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, was discovered just one day earlier inside a suitcase that was discarded in a wooded area in Kleinberg, Ont.

Police allege the 41-year-old was strangled and beaten to death at her home on either Nov. 30 or Dec. 1.

Shamji has been charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Shamji appeared briefly in a Toronto courtroom last week where a judge scheduled jury selection for April 10. A trial is expected to last for six weeks.

The family and friends of Fric-Shamji were in attendance that morning, wearing purple ribbons on their shirts as a symbol of domestic violence awareness.

The couple has three children together.

Shamji is due in court shortly after 9:30 a.m.