'Significant' delays on the QEW after truck bursts into flames near Hamilton

The Queen Elizabeth Way is partially closed after a transport truck burst into flames causing a fuel leak at the base of the Burlington Skyway Tuesday.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, a tractor-trailer caught on fire after colliding with a concrete wall just after 10 a.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Leaking fuel has breached the truck's insulation, police said, which has resulted in a more complicated clean-up effort.

“They are taking the insulation off the trailer piece by piece,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday afternoon.

“They’re dousing it with water to make sure that it's not going to reignite and that will take some time.”

Niagara-bound traffic has been reduced to one lane beginning at Woodward Avenue. Toronto-bound traffic is down to two lanes beginning at Nikola Tesla Boulevard.

Schmidt said crews are hoping delays will alleviate within the hour but asked drivers in the area to use alternative routes.

“Please try and get off [the QEW] before the congestion because once you’re there, it will be a significant delay to get through,” he said.