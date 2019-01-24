

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Subway riders were faced with heavy delays this morning as signal issues hampered service on much of Line 1.

The TTC dispatched a fleet of shuttle buses to supplement service southbound between Eglinton and Union stations at around 7 a.m. while they dealt with a signal problem at Museum Station.

As a result, many TTC riders faced a hectic Thursday morning commute.

Photos and video from Bloor-Yonge Station showed people crammed up to the yellow platform line while trains already packed to the brim pulled into the station.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said normally about 65 trains run on the University side of Line 1. This morning, about 55 trains were getting through. On the Yonge side, there were only about 18 to 20 trains.

While the subway was still operating, the process was “very slow,” he said.

“Trains that would normally come into the downtown core from the Wilson yard are getting caught in a bottle neck,” Green told CP24 via phone.

As an alternative, the TTC ran shuttle buses on the same route for several hours.

The buses stopped running shortly after 10 a.m. but commuters can still expect residual delays on that stretch.

Green said additional TTC staff are on hand at busy stations to help riders.

Crews are expected to look at more solutions to the signal issues afternoon.

“If you’re coming in from the east, you can get the 506 streetcar at Mainstreet Station… At Broadview Station, you can get the 504 King or the 505 Dundas, that will get you into the downtown core,” he said.

“GO protocol is also in effect. You can take a GO train at a TTC fare.”

Commuters using Line 2 this morning faced some delays of their own. Delays of up to 15 minutes were reported eastbound between Kipling and St. George stations due to an "operational problem."

The issue cleared shortly before 10:30 a.m.