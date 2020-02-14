Signal issue forces UP Express to suspend service
CTV News Toronto Published Friday, February 14, 2020 5:24AM EST Last Updated Friday, February 14, 2020 5:47AM EST
TORONTO -- UP Express says it has been forced to suspend service this morning due to an “ongoing signal problem.”
The transit service says GO shuttle buses will be available to those who are travelling to and from Union Station and Pearson Airport.
Passengers heading to or from Weston or Bloor to Union Station are being asked to use the TTC.