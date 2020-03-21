TORONTO -- The City of Toronto is responding to complaints of gatherings at local parks and playgrounds despite concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced that it plans to place signage near parks reminding the public of the importance of social distancing and that playgrounds are not sanitized.

Soon, signs like these will be posted near and around #CityofTO playgrounds as a reminder to be careful and help protect yourself and others from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/DbenNYzWM4 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) March 21, 2020

The new measures were announced at a news conference on Saturday, where Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa confirmed that there are now 193 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto.

"Kids need to get outside. It's good to expend some physical energy, good to get some physical activity ... How to do that as safely as possible is, is where we're trying to move people towards," de Villa said.

The city urged residents what when in outdoor spaces, it’s important to practise social distancing and wash your hands.

The new signs have a red highlighted message stating “COVID-19 *ALERT*” and ask residents to “protect themselves and others.