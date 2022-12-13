SickKids supplied with ambulance each day designated for patient transfers amid surge

At least one ambulance has been on standby every day at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children since last week, assigned to transfer patients if needed as the hospital continues to operate over capacity.

A spokesperson for SickKids said that the downtown pediatric hospital has had daily access to a designated EMS vehicle since Dec. 4 “to support timely transfers to other hospitals.” The ambulance would be available from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“These transfers would typically be for pediatric patients who can be cared for in a pediatric unit at a community hospital that would often be closer to home,” the hospital said in a statement.

SickKids added that the transfers are being done to maintain or increase its capacity amid high-patient volumes.

“We have always worked with community hospital partners who have pediatric units to transfer patients who do not require the specialized, tertiary level of care that SickKids provides. This has been an important component of the system-level coordination required to safely and appropriately care for patients amid the current surge in volumes,” SickKids said.

A spokesperson for Peel Region confirmed that its paramedic services has one ambulance dedicated to support SickKids on Mondays, Thursds and Sundays.

The region said it is sharing the duties with Halton, York and Durham paramedics.

The move is the latest measure from the hospital, which has seen its resources under immense pressure brought on by a combination of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19.

To help ease the burden, in November SickKids put some surgeries on hold and redeployed some staff to preserve critical care, which has been overcapacity for the past few months.

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)

The hospital’s emergency room has also been flooded by children suffering from respiratory illnesses, resulting in long wait times. One doctor who spoke to the Canadian Press said a child recently spent 36 hours in the ER waiting for an inpatient bed.

Dr. Jason Fischer, the division head of emergency medicine at SickKids, told CP that his department is on track to see more than 90,000 children this year – 8,000 more than the 65,000 patients it usually sees.

The province’s air ambulance service said it had seen an increase in pediatric transfers as hospitals deal with high volumes of sick children.

With files from The Canadian Press