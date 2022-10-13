SickKids denies claim its transferring ICU patients to U.S. hospitals

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children says reports that it is moving intensive care patients to hospitals south of the border are false.

In a statement, SickKids said, “There is no validity to recent claims that children are being transferred from our intensive care units to hospitals in the US.”

The statement comes after a post on social media claiming the hospital is transferring its ICU patients to Buffalo.

“While the volumes in our PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) are exceedingly high, we continue to mobilize resources to meet the clinical needs of these very ill patients,” the hospital added.

There is no validity to recent claims that children are being transferred from our intensive care units to hospitals in the US. While the volumes in our PICU are exceedingly high, we continue to mobilize resources to meet the clinical needs of these very ill patients. — SickKids_TheHospital (@SickKidsNews) October 14, 2022

SickKids has recently been experiencing high patient volumes and longer than normal wait times for non-emergent cases.

Dr. Jason Fischer, division head of emergency medicine at SickKids, told CP24 last week an overwhelming number of patients are currently visiting the hospital due to a rise in viral infections and a lack of primary caregivers.

Also, the hospital confirmed on Wednesday that all of its ICU beds were filled over the Thanksgiving long weekend as it continues to experience staffing challenges.

“In the event there are urgent critical care needs, we have surge plans in place to pull additional resources to cover these needs,” a SickKids spokesperson told CTV News Toronto.

- with files from Kerrisa Wilson and Hannah Alberga