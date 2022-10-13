SickKids denies claim it's transferring ICU patients to U.S. hospitals

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton