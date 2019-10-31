Patients at a children’s hospital in downtown Toronto donned on their spooky—but adorable—costumes to celebrate Halloween.

Children at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, otherwise known as SickKids, competed for best costume this year, dressing up as unicorns and famous film characters.

The lunch-hour costume competition Thursday brought out a whole assortment of children dressed up as animals, fictional characters and even board games.

The event kicked off with patient Blair Ingram dressed up as Spiderman, and walking toward the judges’ panel with flair, striking poses along the way.

Other popular contestants included Malia, who dressed as the board game called “Operation,” and used kitchen tongs to pull off the tiny bones stuck to her costume.

The event also featured special combination costumes as well, such a pirate unicorn and a werewolf doctor.

CTV News Toronto’s Pauline Chan, who dressed up as Cinderella, served as emcee for the event.

There was also a video segment during the competition, which allowed children, who could not leave their hospital rooms, to still dress up and participate in the event.

This year’s judge, chosen from among the children, was 10-year-old Colm, who has been coming to the hospital as a patient since he was one.

“It’s kind of switched” he says of his costume. “I’m dressing my bunny like me and then I’m dressed like my bunny”

He said he always brings his toy bunny with him to his medical trips to the hospital. His large bunny was wearing glasses, a human nose and child-sized clothes.

“We got a fake nose and we just plopped it on,” he said. “Then I got one of my smaller bunnies—because I love bunnies—and just taped it to her hand.”

His bunny’s costume, he said, is a replica of himself holding a tiny stuffed bunny.

Colm’s own costume included long bunny ears, which were made of recycled Christmas stockings hot-glued to a former unicorn headband. He also had a fluffy tail glued to the back of his pants.

During the event Colm sat alongside the hospital’s CEO Dr. Ronald Cohn, and other judges.

The winner of the patient category of the costume contest was Sarem, who dressed as the Grim Reaper.

Participants and patients finished off the day with trick-or-treating at tables, which were set up on each floor of the hospital. Treats included toy, games and art supplies, but no candy.