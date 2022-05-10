Sick Kids aware of 7 probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
A Sick Kids Hospital spokesperson said the hospital has come across cases in seven children that met Public Health Ontario’s case definition
“SickKids is closely monitoring for any cases of severe acute hepatitis and are reporting 7 cases meeting the probable case definition to Public Health Ontario identified between October 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.”
“It remains to be seen whether this number represents an increase in cases of unknown origin compared to similar time periods in previous years or if any of these cases will be confirmed to be caused by a novel clinical entity.”
Public Health Ontario defines the cases as transaminitis, or liver inflammation, alongside jaundice and gastrointestinal dysfunction in children up to age 16, with no presence of the known Hepatitis viruses A through E.
Other symptoms include lethargy, fever, dark urine, pale stools, loss of appetite and nausea.
The infection is confirmed through blood, respiratory or stool testing.
It’s been hard to discern these cases from others because they often present with symptoms somewhat typical of COVID-19, and then the usual viruses that cause hepatitis are not found in their blood.
“The challenge with this breakout of new cases is that the typical hepatitis viruses are not being found in these children,” pediatrician Dr. Dina Kulik told CP24.
“Some of these kids tested positive for COVID, some had previous documented COVID-19 infections, and many kids are testing positive for another typically benign virus known as adenovirus that doesn’t typically cause hepatitis or really severe illness at all.”
The World Health Organization says it is now aware of 348 cases of the unexplained hepatitis in kids around the world, with one death reported and 17 liver transplants required so far in response.
“We are all as a global community on the lookout for these children to help intervene sooner to keep them from getting very sick or intervene with things like liver transplant if we need to and figure out the cause so we can prevent further cases,” Kulik said.
Ontario's Ministry of Health says it requires hospitals to notify it of all cases that fit the definition.
"We want to reassure Ontarians that the risk for this severe acute hepatitis is low," spokesperson told CP24. "However, anyone who is concerned about symptoms their child is experiencing should contact a health care professional."
Multiple causes of the hepatitis cases are under investigation. British authorities have said a rare adenovirus may be to blame.
Meanwhile, researchers in India and Israel have found data that suggests previous COVID-19 infection might be the culprit.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener
Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.
Tears, hugs and joy in St. John's as 166 Ukrainian refugees arrive from Poland
A plane arrived in St. John's Monday night from Poland, where the Newfoundland and Labrador government has set up a satellite office to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their homeland resettle in Canada's easternmost province.
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
Backlogs improved, but long waits remain for elective surgeries
Canadian hospitals and health systems are still struggling through the ebb and flow of COVID-19, leading to long delays for elective procedures, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows. Though, the data shows, they are improving.
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply lines
Russia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
Racist but unenforceable clauses in some B.C. land covenants bar residents of 'African or Asiatic descent'
There are growing calls to proactively scrub racist language from restrictive land covenants in British Columbia, including clauses that once barred people 'of African or Asiatic descent' from living on certain properties.
'People are going to die': Last doctor leaves Fogo Island
The Fogo Island Health Clinic's last permanent doctor will be leaving the practice and the island in June, making residents more vulnerable, says the Mayor of Fogo Island, Andrew Shea.
Montreal
-
Quebec soccer world outraged after teen referee punched by adult spectator
The video shows a boy, reportedly 17 years old, in a yellow and black referee uniform, standing on the sidelines of a soccer pitch as an adult man steps onto the field, argues with him and quickly throws a punch to his head.
-
'It's not supposed to be here': Wayward minke whale spotted near Montreal sparks worries
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
-
Police investigate second drive-by shooting in Montreal area in two days; no injuries reported
Monday night saw another drive-by shooting in Montreal after a weekend when a man was killed and others injured in a similar shooting in Laval. No one appears to be injured after Monday's incident.
London
-
'No one is happy' but councillors still back development plan around Victoria Park
A plan to regulate the height and density of new buildings around London’s Victoria Park, found rare consensus among developers and neighbours — both sides are unsatisfied.
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
-
Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements
All four of Ontario's main party leaders are in North Bay on Tuesday for a debate dedicated to issues that impact residents in northern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
One person seriously injured in Cambridge stabbing: police
One person has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Cambridge.
-
Late night gunshots reported in downtown Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are looking into reports of gunshots in downtown Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial driver from Saskatchewan charged in January crash in northern Ontario
Nearly four months after a crash between two commercial vehicles in northern Ontario that closed Highway 11 for about 14 hours, one of the drivers has been charged.
-
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
-
Ontario party leaders' campaigns converge in North Bay for northern debate
All four main Ontario party leaders are in North Bay today for a debate on issues that affect residents in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor Fleury not seeking re-election
Veteran city councillor Mathieu Fleury says he is not running for re-election in this fall’s municipal election, nor is he running for mayor.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | More labourers join strike action on construction sites
Construction on major projects across the city—from condos to Parliament Hill—will likely be stopped as trade unions take strike action.
-
Ottawa drivers say gas prices causing them to cancel summer plans
Drivers in Ottawa say the record-high gas prices in Canada are forcing them to cancel their summer travel plans.
Windsor
-
Police investigation underway downtown Windsor
There is an increased police presence on Riverside Drive in downtown Windsor.
-
Two-vehicle crash closes Queens Line in Tilbury
Chatham-Kent police say a section of Queens Line is temporarily closed after a crash in Tilbury.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for Windsor
Windsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
Barrie
-
'I was in complete shock:' Bradford couple wins $250,000
Bradford residents Lino and Sarah Calicchia are celebrating after picking up their first big win.
-
Autism centre for kids to open just outside of Barrie next month
A new autism centre will be opening up just outside of Barrie next month.
-
Fire danger rating set to high in Muskoka
The recent wave of warmer weather has led to drier conditions across the region, leading officials to set the fire danger rating to high in Muskoka.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
Tears, hugs and joy in St. John's as 166 Ukrainian refugees arrive from Poland
A plane arrived in St. John's Monday night from Poland, where the Newfoundland and Labrador government has set up a satellite office to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their homeland resettle in Canada's easternmost province.
-
'I'm getting recognized when I leave my house now': Mattea Roach on 'Jeopardy!' streak
Mattea Roach is still tutoring and planning to go back to school after becoming the most successful Canadian contestant in 'Jeopardy!' history.
Calgary
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpass
Commuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Missing Calgary brothers, last seen in Applewood, found safe
The Calgary Police Service says officers have found an 11-year-old boy and his nine-year-old brother who had been missing since Monday.
-
Gaudreau scores on penalty shot, Flames down Stars 4-1 to even up playoff series
Johnny Gaudreau scored on a penalty shot for the Calgary Flames in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars to even up their playoff series at two wins apiece.
Winnipeg
-
Overland flooding causes road to collapse in Riding Mountain National Park
A road is closed in Manitoba’s Riding Mountain National Park on Tuesday after collapsing from flooding.
-
Some cities will not halve child-care fees by end of year, study finds
The federal government’s highly touted national child-care program aims to make care more affordable for parents, but a new study suggests just how much fees are reduced will depend on where they live. The study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says because provinces and territories are taking different approaches to try to meet the government’s initial fee reduction targets, some might miss them.
-
'You have taken everything away': Mother of homicide victim wants answers about son's death
The mother of a man who died after being found critically injured on the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge in Winnipeg is speaking out, calling for whoever was involved in her son's death to turn themselves in.
Vancouver
-
Suspect charged after woman allegedly assaulted in underground parking lot: Surrey RCMP
Surrey Mounties say a suspect was arrested and charged days after a woman reported being assaulted in an underground parking lot.
-
B.C. farming community concerned about fumes, livestock after smelly spill in ditch
The Peace Valley Regional District says a strong odour from a ditch in the northeastern B.C. farming community of Rolla was due to the spill of a hydrocarbon from an unknown source.
-
Passing the buck? B.C. minister, energy executive respond to record gas prices
B.C.’s energy minister and the CEO of a major fuel supplier were both grilled Monday on the province’s record-breaking gas prices.
Edmonton
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit Oilers
The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, warming trend starts tomorrow
A few flurries moving through the Edmonton region early this morning.
-
Alberta Court of Appeal to rule whether federal assessment law is unconstitutional
Alberta's highest court is set to release a decision today on the province's attempt to declare the federal government's environmental assessment act unconstitutional.