Siakam, Barnes ignoring trade deadline speculation as Raptors could be sellers
After seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Pascal Siakam is over trade deadline speculation.
"At the end of the day, we know what it is. What's the point of us coming here and talking every (expletive) -- ah, sorry -- every deadline?" Siakam said laughing as he caught himself swearing in front of several cameras.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"Every deadline, we know (questions) are going to happen. It is what it is and whatever happens happens. I'm at a point in my career where it really doesn't matter."
Siakam may not follow the latest trade rumours, but that doesn't mean they don't exist, with many swirling around the Raptors ahead of Thursday's deadline. Toronto sits 11th in the Eastern Conference standings -- just outside the final play-in spot -- heading into Wednesday night's game against the lowly San Antonio Spurs.
That puts the team in an ideal position to be sellers, getting draft picks or players with long-term upside in return.
"I think this is always a big week for the franchise, as is, I think, draft night, as is final cuts at training camp," said head coach Nick Nurse. "I think any time there's a window whether it's large or small to improve your team in any way, I think that's always important for the franchise."
Siakam, guard Fred VanVleet, and forward O.G. Anunoby all have potential trade value for a team looking to build a contender. All three have post-season experience, with Siakam and VanVleet key parts of the Raptors' championship run in 2019.
Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who has a 44.7 per cent field goal percentage and a 37.3 per cent three-point percentage this season, could also be targeted by a team looking for help off the bench.
VanVleet and Trent have player options for next season, while Siakam is signed through 2023-24. Anunoby has a player option in 2024-25.
"I think they know exactly where we stand on everything from a coaching staff perspective," said Nurse when asked if Toronto's front office has consulted him on potential deals.
"Obviously, there's more conversation as things happen that are more real."
Power forward Scottie Barnes, who was named the NBA rookie of the year last season, said that like Siakam he isn't concerned about trade rumours. He didn't even follow them when he was a fan watching the league.
"I haven't really been paying attention to it," he said. "I don't really feel anything. As a team, as a group, I don't really hear anything coming from it."
Siakam said he's learned to not worry about things he can't control.
"I'm doing my job every single day," he said on the court of the Raptors practice facility. "I'm blessed to be to be able to live my dream and play the game that I love and getting compensated for it.
"It's a business and I get it. I've seen people go, I've seen people get traded here, so nothing surprises me. I don't look for anything until, you know, my phone actually rings."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
Bank of Canada to publish summary of interest-rate deliberations for the first time
The Bank of Canada will release a summary of its deliberations on the latest interest rate hike later today, the first time the central bank is giving Canadians a peek behind the curtain into its decision-making process.
Biden in State of Union urges U.S. Congress: 'Finish the job'
U.S. President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.
Federal health minister to write to provinces seeking agreement on new health deal
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will ask the provinces today whether or not they intend to accept the new health-care funding deal tabled by the prime minister.
LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time scoring leader, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James is the NBA's new career scoring leader. With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.
On list of 50 'most Instagrammable' places, only 1 is in Canada
A new ranking by global travel site Big 7 Travel has revealed the most Instagrammable places for people to visit in 2023, but only one Canadian location, Banff, is among them.
Spy balloon part of a broader Chinese military surveillance operation, U.S. intel sources tell CNN
U.S. intelligence officials believe that the recently recovered Chinese spy balloon is part of an extensive surveillance program run by the Chinese military, according to multiple American officials familiar with the intelligence.
Canadian military plane heads home after two surveillance flights over Haiti
A Canadian Armed Forces surveillance plane was heading home on Tuesday after two intelligence-collecting flights over Haiti.
Montreal
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader
A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval shopping mall on Monday night.
-
Liberals compare PQ leader to Trump for wanting to close Roxham Road border crossing
Quebec interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay says that in wanting to close Roxham Road to prevent irregular entry of asylum seekers into Quebec, the Parti Québécois and its leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon are behaving like Donald Trump.
London
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’
Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
19-year-old charged with impaired after Huron County rollover
A 19-year-old is facing multiple criminal driving charges following a rollover crash last month that sent six people to hospital.
-
Death of Karen Cunningham 'suspicious' in nature, Woodstock police say
Several days after the discovery of her body, police in Woodstock have declared the death of 30-year-old Karen Cunningham as 'suspicious' in nature.
Kitchener
-
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
-
'This has obviously been traumatic for him': Dog found abandoned with frostbite near Waterford
A dog in desperate need of care was found abandoned during frigid temperatures over the weekend and is just one of the many cases of abandoned dogs, according to Animal Control in that area.
-
Region of Waterloo report puts roundabout safety under the microscope
Roundabouts are under the microscope in Waterloo region as regional councillors are reviewing the safety of the road design following a pair of serious collisions involving pedestrians.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman reflects on meeting Harry Styles and her magical night at Grammy Awards
A northern Ontario woman had the rare opportunity to meet her favourite musician at the Grammys, thanks to social media platform, TikTok.
-
Northern highways reopen following brief closure due to weather
Several highways in northeastern Ontario are reopened after a winter storm created hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning.
-
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City's auditor general to release long-awaited convoy reports today
The city of Ottawa's auditor general is set to release long-awaited reports on the response to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year.
-
Highbridge Construction owes $106,000 in rent on storefront
There is a new sign of financial issues with an Ottawa construction company that suddenly closed, leaving customers with unfinished projects unable to recoup their losses.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain could be on the way this week
Less than a week after extreme cold, Ottawa could see freezing rain and temperatures well above average.
Windsor
-
Descendants of loved ones in old photographs meet the woman who helped reunite them
A River Canard, Ont. woman has solved part of a mystery she uncovered while decluttering her home last month. A woman who goes by the name of JoJo reached out to CTV News Windsor last week in an attempt to identify several anonymous war time photographs along with several postcards she found in a box dating back to the 1940s.
-
Fatal crash in Kingsville claims two lives, injures third
Two people have died in a serious single-vehicle crash in Kingsville, a third person was injured and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
'Now we can sit back, relax and watch our children grow': Retired paramedic celebrates $800K lotto win
A Leamington, Ont. man and retired paramedic has 800,000 reasons to celebrate after he recently won big on an instant lotto game.
Barrie
-
Barrie's budget deliberations begin at 3.95 per cent increase
The draft budget has a 3.95 per cent property tax increase, which would equate to about $182 for the typical home.
-
5 arrested in Bradford gun bust, including 14-year-old girl
Police searching a home in Bradford arrested five people, including a 14-year-old girl, after allegedly seizing a handgun and semi-automatic rifle.
-
Family identifies man accused in 2022 fatal boat crash in Muskoka
The Huntsville man charged in connection with a boat crash that claimed the life of a swimmer in Muskoka last summer has been identified by his family as 26-year-old Zack Foyston.
Atlantic
-
Sandeson murder trial: Accused denies killing fellow Nova Scotia student for money
A former medical student who claims he fatally shot a fellow student in self-defence during a drug deal in Halifax denied Tuesday he planned to kill the man and steal the marijuana he was carrying.
-
'It's so sad': Retired N.S. doctor feels she 'abandoned' her patients
Retirement is bittersweet for a Nova Scotia doctor who says she feels like she has abandoned the 2,000 patients she has been caring for because she was not able to find a doctor to replace her.
-
Man found dead behind Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton
Police believe a man who was found dead behind a Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton, N.S., was trying to steal copper wire.
Calgary
-
Calgarians concerned about retirement plans amid high inflation, rising costs
A new survey from the Bank of Montreal is shedding light on Canadians’ concerns about the economy and the impact it will have on retirement plans.
-
Danielle Smith addresses 'just transition' concerns with prime minister in Ottawa
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed her concerns with the federal government's proposed 'just transition' legislation directly to the prime minister on Tuesday, saying she hopes the two can find some common ground.
-
Alberta would receive $25B over a decade under federal health care proposal
If Alberta accepts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal health proposal, it would see, on average, $2.5 billion over the next 10 years, in line with population growth.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for two suspects involved in armed carjacking Monday
Police are searching for two suspects following a carjacking Monday.
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Report on Winnipeg's finances shows $83 million shortfall, plus more for transit
A newly released report reveals the City of Winnipeg ended 2022 with a shortfall to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.
Vancouver
-
Parking lot campers evicted from Vancouver beach after occupying spaces for months
Months after threatening action, Vancouver’s park board has evicted campervans and motorhomes parked illegally at a beach on the city’s west side.
-
'Fiscally limited': B.C. premier reacts to federal health-care offer
While some premiers are calling the health-care offer presented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday "disappointing," B.C.'s David Eby stopped short of that characterization.
-
B.C. cabinet minister announces 'heartbreaking' return of cancer
Selina Robinson, the B.C. NDP's minister for post-secondary education, has revealed she is once again battling cancer.
Edmonton
-
'Even the playing field': New non-profit hopes to raise profile of congenital heart defects
An Alberta couple wants to ensure parents-to-be get the full picture when getting a sonogram after their son was born with a severe heart defect.
-
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
-
Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2 in Detroit
Warren Foegele scored twice in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.