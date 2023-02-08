Siakam, Barnes ignoring trade deadline speculation as Raptors could be sellers

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and teammate Scottie Barnes (4) celebrate their 119-114 win against the Philadelphia 76ers after NBA basketball action in Toronto, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and teammate Scottie Barnes (4) celebrate their 119-114 win against the Philadelphia 76ers after NBA basketball action in Toronto, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden in State of Union urges U.S. Congress: 'Finish the job'

U.S. President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton