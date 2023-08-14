Should you buy used baby products to save money?

Expectant families looking to save money by purchasing used baby gear may want to check first to see if the item has been recalled or deemed unsafe by the manufacturer.

"We've done this before, so it's a little scary going back to the newborn phase again, especially with three other kids at home," Sarah Peterson, who is expecting her fourth baby, told CTV News Toronto.

Peterson said she was trying to prepare everything for having another kid again.

"Luckily, we ended up keeping a lot of things from the other babies. We have a lot of clothes. There are just a few things we still need to get, like a changing pad."

Shopping second-hand or accepting hand-me-downs from friends can help you get what you need and save money, but you still have to be careful the items you get for your baby are safe.

"While it's illegal to sell recalled products, including on the second-hand market, people might not be aware of the law, or may not even realize the product they're selling has been recalled," Emily Thomas with Consumer Reports told CTV News Toronto.

Health Canada urges those looking at second-hand sleepers and baby cribs to check online if they have recalled the product.

Cribs with drop-down sides are another dangerous item never to buy, as they have been linked to dozens of infant deaths and were banned in 2011.

Even parents planning on using newer cribs still need to be careful.

"Sometimes a used crib may be passed on to you disassembled. You won't know if there's missing hardware unless you have the assembly instructions," Angela Lashbrook, another researcher with Consumer Reports, told CTV News Toronto.

"Buying used car seats is (also) not a good idea because there's a lot you won't reliably know about the seat. You won't know about the seat's crash history."

If the labels and instructions are unclear or unavailable, checking for recalls or the expiration date will be challenging.

When purchasing a used car seat, buyers will want to check the seat's expiration date on the label and in the owner's manual and search to see if the product has been recalled.

As for Peterson, she and her family welcomed baby Noah a few days after being interviewed.