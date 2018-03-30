

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for two suspects in connection with reports of shots fired in North York.

The incident occurred at an ATM across the street from the strip mall at the intersection of Sheppard Avenue and Longmore Street around 10:50 p.m. Thursday night. Police say that two male suspects fled the area, but were unable to provide any further details.

Police confirmed that a rifle was used and that they found shell casings at the scene. Footage from the scene shows at least one vehicle pierced with bullet holes.

A witness who was working in the Popeye’s Chicken in the plaza told CTV News Toronto she suddenly heard four to five gunshots when she was filling a customer’s drink. She said the customers hid themselves.

“For five, 10 minutes, we didn’t know what to do,” she said.

The witness said she saw a woman crying and running after someone she believes was one of the suspects.

No injuries were reported. The Hold Up Squad is investigating.