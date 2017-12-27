

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





No one was injured when unknown suspects fired several gunshots into a townhouse in North York early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to a townhouse block in the Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street area just after 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a townhome suffering minor bullet damage, including a bullet hole in a window.

A staff sergeant from 31 Division said people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but nobody was hit.

Police believe the incident to be a targeted shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.