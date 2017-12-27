Shots fired into Sheppard Ave. townhouse; no injuries
A police officer shines a light at a townhome in the Jane and Sheppard area that was fired at overnight. (CTV Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 5:27AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 27, 2017 5:45AM EST
No one was injured when unknown suspects fired several gunshots into a townhouse in North York early Wednesday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to a townhouse block in the Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street area just after 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
They arrived to find a townhome suffering minor bullet damage, including a bullet hole in a window.
A staff sergeant from 31 Division said people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but nobody was hit.
Police believe the incident to be a targeted shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.