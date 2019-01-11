

A Peel Regional Police officer was injured while investigating a possible stolen vehicle in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers conducting the investigation attempted to arrest a woman in a plaza near Tomken Road and Eglinton Avenue when she allegedly took off in a Jeep.

“The suspect fled in the vehicle and in the process struck one of the officers who sustained lower body injuries,” Const. Akhil Mooken said.

Officers fired multiple shots during the incident, but no one was hit.

The Jeep collided with a truck in the area, severely damaging its front end, before coming to a stop in the middle of the roadway.

The suspect was arrested, and taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Mooken said he could not expand on the “nature of the injuries.”

The male officer was taken to a local hospital by Peel Paramedics with what are considered to be minor injuries.

It’s not yet clear if the province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU), will look into the incident.

“It’s very early,” Mooken said. “We’ll have to wait until we hear back on the injuries to the suspect before a determination is made on the SIU.”

