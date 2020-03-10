Police are investigating after shots were fired following a home invasion in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.

According to police, two male suspects entered a home in the Renforth Drive and Eglinton Avenue area sometime overnight and took an undisclosed quantity of property from the homeowner.

The suspects then fled the scene but once they got outside, police say that shots were fired.

At this point it is unclear who fired the shots.

“The suspects subsequently fled in the victims’ vehicle. We recovered that vehicle a short distance away,” Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene. “The suspects fled on foot. We set up a perimeter and are trying to contain the suspects. We have ETF (Emergency Task Force) along with uniformed officers checking the area.”

Gotell said that the homeowner was taken to hospital with an injury following the incident, though he said that injury is not a gunshot wound.

He said that officers are currently canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for video and witnesses as part of their investigation.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.

“We do believe there are cameras that may have captured what happened here and we are in the process of talking to people who may have seen what happened,” he said.