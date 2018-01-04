Shot fired through window of Dorset Park home: police
Police are investigating after a shot was fired through the window of a Dorset Park home. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 5:14AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 4, 2018 5:25AM EST
No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a home in Dorset Park overnight.
According to police, a shot was fired through the window of a residence in Dundalk Drive, near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads, at around 2:50 a.m.
While people were home at the time of the incident, no one was injured, police said.
There was also no damage to surrounding homes or vehicles.
Suspects are still outstanding and investigators have not yet provided descriptions.
Police would not confirm if the shooting was targeted but said the investigation is ongoing.