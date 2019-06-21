

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A shoreline hazard warning remains in effect for Toronto following a significant rainfall.

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority first issued the warning on Thursday evening amid a system that was expected to dump 30 to 40 millimetres of rain on the city.

The TRCA says that all rivers and streams in the GTA should be considered hazardous for the time being, as the rainfall was likely to result in “higher flows and water levels.”

“Ponding may occur in low-lying areas. The combination of slippery and unstable banks could also create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water body,” the warning states. “All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous.”

The water level in Lake Ontario reached a record high earlier this month and while the water has begun to recede in recent days, the TRCA said that it will take weeks for it to go down to “less critical levels” and months before it is at more normal seasonal levels.

In the interim, the TRCA said that its shoreline hazard warning will remain in effect so long as the water level in Lake Ontario is above 75.5 metres above sea level. The average water level in the month of June has been 75.93 metres above sea level.

“Even though average levels are beginning to recede, temporary increases in water level due to surge and seiche effects are possible, and shoreline risks will continue during times of heavy wind or wave activity,” the warning states. “At the current lake levels, any high winds from any direction can result in significant wave action and lake surge.”

City officials have previously said that about 35 per cent of the Toronto Islands are underwater due to flooding, though the area remains open to the public.