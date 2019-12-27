TORONTO -- A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shooting outside a condominium in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

It happened at around 1 a.m. on Eva Court, which is in the vicinity of Highway 427 and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police say that there were reports of a white car chasing a black car at the time of the shooting.

On Friday morning, CP24 spoke with several residents who heard the sound of automatic weapon fire.

“I am shocked and I am really angry actually,” one resident by the name of Paula said. “The crime in this city has just exploded. It is beyond control. You hear about it all the time but when it is right in your home it is a whole different story you know.”

The victim was located with gunshot wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run.