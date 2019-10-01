

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been seriously injured after a shooting in the Jane and Finch area in North York.

It happened in the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, just after 9:30 p.m.

Toronto police said two male victims were located with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said both victims have been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police were called a few metres away on Driftwood Avenue and London Green Court for a shooting.

Paramedics said a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.