Shooting near Jane and Finch leaves two people seriously injured
Toronto police said two people are in hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting near Jane and Finch. (CTV News Toronto)
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 9:55PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 10:53PM EDT
Two people have been seriously injured after a shooting in the Jane and Finch area in North York.
It happened in the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, just after 9:30 p.m.
Toronto police said two male victims were located with gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics said both victims have been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
No suspect information has been released.
Just before 8:30 p.m., police were called a few metres away on Driftwood Avenue and London Green Court for a shooting.
Paramedics said a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.