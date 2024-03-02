TORONTO
Toronto

    • Shooting in Woodbridge leaves 16-year-old girl injured

    Police are on the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Police are on the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
    Share

    York Regional Police say a 16-year-old girl has been shot in Woodbridge.

    Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Highway 7 on Saturday night for a shooting.

    The extent of the girl’s injuries is unknown.

    Police say they are trying to determine if she was shot with a pellet gun. The circumstances that led to the shooting are not immediately clear.

    No suspect information has been released.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News