

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A 36-year-old man has been seriously injured following a shooting in the city's Swansea neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Windermere Avenue and Swansea Mews, just north of The Queensway, around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Jim Gotell said preliminary information suggest that the victim was shot several times while he was sitting inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the man unconscious inside the vehicle.

He was transported by paramedics to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Gotell said it is too early in the investigation to determine if the man was targeted.

No suspect information has been released.

A white sedan was seen leaving the area, police said.