Shooting in Swansea leaves man in life-threatening condition
A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the Swansea neighbourhood. (CTV News Toronto)
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 8:12PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:46PM EDT
A 36-year-old man has been seriously injured following a shooting in the city's Swansea neighbourhood on Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Windermere Avenue and Swansea Mews, just north of The Queensway, around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Toronto police Duty Insp. Jim Gotell said preliminary information suggest that the victim was shot several times while he was sitting inside a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found the man unconscious inside the vehicle.
He was transported by paramedics to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
Gotell said it is too early in the investigation to determine if the man was targeted.
No suspect information has been released.
A white sedan was seen leaving the area, police said.