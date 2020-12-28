TORONTO -- Police are responding to a shooting in Scarborough Monday afternoon that left a man with serious injuries.

It happened in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads at approximately 2:45 p.m. outside of an unidentified building.

Police said they received reports of multiple shots heard and later located the victim suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

A suspect was reportedly seen running through a nearby parking lot following the incident, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a Black male, standing five-feet-seven inches tall wearing a blue hoodie underneath a blue “puffy” jacket, with black and white Nike shoes, gold glasses and a black backpack.

Officers are currently searching the area for the suspect.