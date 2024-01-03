TORONTO
Toronto

    • Shooting in Rexdale sends man to hospital with serious injuries

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

    A man has been seriously injured after being shot in Rexdale Wednesday evening.

    Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Islington Avenue and Bergamot Road, north of Rexdale Boulevard, shortly before 6:30 p.m.

    When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

    He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, police say the suspect fled in a dark-coloured SUV.

    No suspect description has been released.

