Advertisement
Shooting in Oshawa sends 18-year-old man to hospital
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 9:40PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 12, 2021 9:40PM EDT
Police are investigating a shooting in Oshawa.
Share:
TORONTO -- A shooting in Oshawa Thursday evening left an 18-year-old man seriously wounded, Durham police say.
It happened on Chevron Prince Path, in the area of Britannia Avenue West and Simcoe Street North, just before 8 p.m.
Police say the victim was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with serious injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information.