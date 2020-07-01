Advertisement
Shooting in North York seriously injures one man
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 7:18PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 1, 2020 7:51PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York.
TORONTO -- A man has serious injuries after a shooting in North York Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Keele Street and Dovehouse Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue West, just before 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Police say a man was driving in the area when he was shot.
The victim has been taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.
The suspect has fled the scene, police say.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.