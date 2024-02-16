TORONTO
Toronto

    Shooting in North York sends teenager to hospital

    A teenage boy has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North York Friday evening.
    A teenage boy has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North York Friday evening.

    Emergency crews were called to the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area shortly before 6 p.m. for a shooting.

    When they arrived, officers found a male youth suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no immediate word on his condition.

    Police say officers are looking for one suspect who fled in a black sedan.

    He is described as between 16 and 18 years old with long black curly hair and was last seen wearing black jeans.

