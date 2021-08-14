TORONTO -- A shooting in North York Saturday evening left one person dead and two others injured, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive, west of Black Creek Drive, just before 10:30 p.m.

When police and paramedics arrived, they located three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The two other victims were rushed to the hospital. There is no immediate word on their condition.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police have not released any suspect information.