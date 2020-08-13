TORONTO -- One person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in the north-west end of Toronto on Thursday evening.

It happened near Amaranth Court and Flemington Road, west of Allen Road, shortly after 7 p.m.

Toronto police say they received reports of someone lying on the ground after getting shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics say one person was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition while another individual is being assessed at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, but police say there were reports of a man running away through backyards.