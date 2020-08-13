Advertisement
Shooting in north-west end of Toronto leaves one person injured
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 8:02PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 13, 2020 9:00PM EDT
TORONTO -- One person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in the north-west end of Toronto on Thursday evening.
It happened near Amaranth Court and Flemington Road, west of Allen Road, shortly after 7 p.m.
Toronto police say they received reports of someone lying on the ground after getting shot.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim with serious injuries.
Toronto paramedics say one person was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition while another individual is being assessed at the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time, but police say there were reports of a man running away through backyards.