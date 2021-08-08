TORONTO -- Two women and a man were hospitalized after being shot in Mississauga Sunday evening, Peel police say.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Hurontario Street and World Drive, just north of Highway 401.

Const. Akhil Mooken said two of the victims made their own way to the hospital.

The third victim was located away from the scene and was transported to the hospital, Mooken said.

He added that all their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said suspects fled the scene, but they don’t have descriptions at this time.