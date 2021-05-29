Advertisement
Shooting in Mississauga, Ont. injures multiple people, police say
Published Saturday, May 29, 2021 8:17PM EDT
TORONTO -- Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and the Collegeway before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
It is not known how many people were shot, but Peel police said the victims have been transported to GTA hospitals in various conditions.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.