Shooting in midtown Toronto seriously injures man
Published Saturday, October 24, 2020 7:41PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a shooting near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue.
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in midtown Toronto Saturday evening.
Police were called to a parking lot on Yonge Street, north of Davisville Avenue, shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He has been rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. More to come.