A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in midtown Toronto Saturday evening.

Police were called to a parking lot on Yonge Street, north of Davisville Avenue, shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He has been rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. More to come.