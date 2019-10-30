

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Halton Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of a residence in Georgetown late Tuesday night.

At around 11 p.m., officers were called to a residential street in the area of Monarch Drive and Niagara Trail in Georgetown for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased male outside of a home.

The victim, according to police, had been shot and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

The age of the victim has not been released.

“Police are urging anyone in the area… who have CCTV cameras and may have information to provide investigators to contact the Halton Regional Police Service,” a news release issued by police read.

Police responded to Monarch Dr. Halton Hills on 29 Oct 2019 for report of gun fire @ 11pm and located adult male who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Homicide Unit is investigating and appealing for witnesses and CCTV/Dashcam footage from area. Media release to follow. ^DJS — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) October 30, 2019

Tips can be provided to the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Officers are expected to provide an update into the case at 9 a.m.