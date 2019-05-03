

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say two males were injured following a shooting in Etobicoke on Friday night.

Investigators say it appears the shooting occurred in a parking lot near Lawrence Avenue West and Scarlett Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the victims were conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived on scene.

One of the victims was taken to hospital via emergency run with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CP24.

The second victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

"Police are still investigating as to where the exact location is where they occurrence may have happened although the two males were reported to have been in a parking lot area," Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said on Friday night.

"It is believe that they were shot at while they were in the vehicle."

Police are currently processing a second scene, located near Royal York Road and The Westway, that is believed to be connected to the shooting.

The ages of the victims have not been released and police have not provided any information on possible suspects.

Arrogante said it is still too early to say whether the shooting was targeted.

"We are still speaking to the victim and any witnesses that may have information," she said. "We are looking to see if the public can help us… If anyone has any type of device that recorded any of this, we would like to hear from them."

The intersection has been closed for the police investigation.