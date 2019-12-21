TORONTO -- Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in East York, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

One victim was shot in an above-ground parking lot, police said, while the other was shot in an underground parking lot.

No suspect information has been released.

The intersection is closed for investigation.